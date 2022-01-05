Rubber Bullets, Roadkill, and Bacon: Introducing California’s New 2022 Laws

More Like This

As they do every year, the new laws signed by California’s governor in 2021 range from the important to the interesting to the downright strange. And while the COVID-19 pandemic slowed Sacramento somewhat — with the second-fewest number of bills approved since 1967, only after the record low in 2020 — a full 770 pieces of fresh legislation were ratified, most of which went into effect on New Year’s Day. Here are some highlights.

A Total of 770 Pieces of Legislation Were Ratified

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.