Visual Arts Fireballs at El Encanto Sculptor Sandra Vlock Creates Warming Outdoor Art

At El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel, visitors and hotel guests can now enjoy a fine art approach to staying warm this winter, thanks to artist Sandra Vlock. Vlock has fashioned a suite of stunning works for the hotel that combine aesthetic form with valuable function. She calls her take on the ubiquitous patio heaters that keep people comfortable while dining outdoors “Fire Totems.” These stunning artworks offer intricately carved patterns in place of the standard protective screens.

In addition to the Fire Totems, El Encanto has also installed three of Vlock’s signature Fireballs. These large metal sculptures are made from upcycled mooring buoys, which Vlock cuts into dynamic designs. Every Vlock Fireball is unique. The ones on view now at El Encanto are titled “Harvest Moon,” “Turtle Play,” and “Blackbirds in the Vineyard.” To see and experience Sandra Vlock’s work, book a reservation at El Encanto or drop by for a glass of wine anytime now through the rest of the season.

Credit: Courtesy

