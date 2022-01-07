Announcement US 101 Lane Reduction for Restoration Following Alisal Fire Begins This Afternoon

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to repair a damaged shoulder along US Highway 101 following the Alisal Fire expected to start on Monday, Jan. 10 will begin (today) on Friday, Jan. 7 at 2 pm.

Travelers will encounter a closure of the northbound No. 2 (right) lane of US 101, south of Mariposa Reina 24/7 for a three-week period. Construction will occur behind protective barrier, will include temporary striping and accommodate bicycles.

Caltrans will replace a section of damaged shoulder with a new structural section at this location.

Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes. Electronic message boards will be posted about this roadwork. The contractor for this $4.5 million restoration effort is John Madonna Construction of San Luis Obispo, CA. This project also includes restoration of damaged culverts and drainage channels.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at: 805-549-3318 or can visit our website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

