Announcement Isla Vista Food Cooperative Celebrates 50 Years with Isla Vista History Event

As part of its 50th Anniversary celebrations, the Isla Vista Food Co-op is pleased to announce a special meet-and-greet coffee hour with many of the co-authors of Isla Vista’s definitive history: Isla Vista, A Citizen’s History, Second Edition. The event takes place Wednesday, January 12th on the front patio of the IV Food Coop at 6575 Seville Rd., Isla Vista, from 11am until 1.30pm. Principal author Carmen Lodise will be present, in addition to co-authors Carrie Topliffe (town politics in the ’80s), Jonathan Abboud (IVCSD), LuAnn Miller (IV Youth Project), Frank Thompson (IV Community Center), and former Co-op GM Jeff Walsh, who authored the chapter on the history of the IV Food Co-op, celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year.

Attendees have the opportunity to purchase signed copies of Isla Vista, A Citizen’s History, as well as hear stories of Isla Vista’s past from the mouths of those who lived it. Lodise, a one-time long-time Isla Vista resident and active community member, will also promote and autograph his new memoir Carmelo: The Adventures of a Smalltime Instigator.

This event follows the last-minute cancelation of a Jan. 3 book-signing in Santa Barbara. Free hot beverages and light snacks will be provided by the Co-op for attendees.

6575 Seville Road Isla Vista, CA 93117

(805) 968-1401 www.islavistafood.coop

