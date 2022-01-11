Announcement In-Person City Services Temporarily Suspended Services Remain Available to the Public Online, By Phone, and By Appointment

Due to the current COVID-19 surge, to protect the safety and well-being of the community and our employees, some City offices have temporarily suspended in-person services. City offices continue to operate but some public counters are closed or available by appointment only to limit interaction and ensure social distancing. Temporary changes include:

City Cashier, Billing and Business Licenses:

The public counters for the Cashier, Billing, and Business Licenses at City Hall are closed and will reopen on Tuesday, January 18. The Business Licensing and Utility Billing Departments at City Hall are available by email and phone during regular business hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and alternate Fridays 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To contact Public Counters click HERE.

Para preguntas y información en español llame a (805) 564-5346.

City Clerk:

The City Clerk’s office is now open for in-person services by appointment only, and available by phone at (805) 564-5309 and by email at clerk@santabarbaraca.gov

Community Development and Public Works:

Community Development and Public Works offices at 630 Garden Street have temporarily suspended in-person services. Online application submittal and permitting and virtual counter services continue to be available. The self-service lobby area is also open daily for your various pick up and drop off needs. To see a full list of services, click HERE.

The Waterfront:

The Waterfront office is open to the public, however, the number of people allowed in the lobby is limited to one party at a time. Waterfront parking permits are being sold from a table outside, below the Waterfront offices, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout January.

Police Department:

The Police Department lobby remains open for in-person service Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. During these days and times, you can request records or pay a parking citation. Livescan and fingerprinting services are not currently being offered at this time.

The Library:

The Library is introducing a modified service model for use of Library facilities through January 31. The Library will evaluate public health conditions at the end of the month and may extend the modified service model.

Visits to the Library must be 30 minutes or less and limited to one visit per day. Limited seating is available for those using the Library’s wireless internet with their own devices. Hours have been modified as well. To view hours and capacity by location, click HERE

Downtown Parking:

The Downtown Parking Counter has temporarily suspended in-person services. All services, including permit applications and payments, remain available online, by mail, or by phone. Contactless drop-off and pick-up is also available. For more information, click HERE or call (805) 564-5656 and select Option 3.

Parks and Recreation:

Parks and Recreation services remain open limited hours and staff continues to follow all local health requirements. The following facilities remain open for in-person business on weekdays:

Cabrillo Pavilion: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Carrillo Recreation Center: 9 a.m. to noon

Franklin Neighborhood Center: 8 a.m. to noon

Westside Neighborhood Center: By appointment only

Many City services and instructions are available online, allowing you to pay a bill, find phone numbers to contact staff, or submit requests, forms, applications, questions, and comments via email. For more information on City services available online visit: www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/OnlineServices

