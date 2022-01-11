More Like This

This week, Santa Barbara Dance Theater celebrates its 45th anniversary with a program featuring work by Nancy Colahan, Weslie Ching, and the group’s new Artistic Director, Brandon Whited. The performances, which run from Thursday, January 13, through Sunday, January 16, will be at Center Stage Theater. Featured dancers include Nicole Powell, Paige Amicon, Miche Wong, Calder White, and apprentice/understudy Riley Haley. Colahan will contribute a pair of solos from Pandemic Suite, which she developed over Zoom last year. Weslie Ching’s duet, I Don’t Exist Anymore, is set to the funky sounds of Thai musician Thepporn Petchubon. Brandon Whited will premiere two works for the company, to Harbor and ARENA, or 1 of 4 & 4 of 1. For tickets, or to arrange viewing of a livestream, visit sbdancetheater.org.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.