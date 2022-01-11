Coronavirus News SBCC to Begin Spring Semester Fully Online amid COVID Surge Majority of Classes and Services to Remain Temporarily Remote, Some In-Person Labs to Continue

Santa Barbara City College will begin its spring 2022 semester fully online, with the majority of classes being taught remotely until Thursday, February 17. In-person classes and services will resume on Tuesday, February 22.

“This is not a decision we have made lightly,” said SBCC Superintendent Kindred Murillo. “COVID-19 is surging in our community and across the state and country, and there are concerns that our local health-care system could become overwhelmed in the coming weeks.”

The semester begins on January 18, and most classes, services, and operations will be temporarily remote through Thursday, February 17. However, the following classes will remain in-person: CTE classes with “hands-on” instruction; science labs, though lectures will remain online; physical education, though activity classes with lectures will remain online; Associate Degree of Nursing classes; Athletics courses and competition; Noncredit Parent Child Workshop courses; Vitality Program courses; Older Adult Program lab courses; Adult High School/GED/ESL courses; and other hands-on noncredit courses.

Student support areas, such as student services and the library, will work remotely during this time as well. Select services and employees will be on campus, including the campus store, food services, facilities and operations, campus safety, and select fiscal services staff.

Beginning Monday, January 24, students and employees who are coming to a college campus will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test result that’s no more than seven days old. This applies to all students and employees, both vaccinated and exempt. All students and employees must wear an N95 or KN95 mask to enter any SBCC facility. These will be provided at check-in tables.

SBCC will also have a vaccine clinic on the main campus on Tuesday, January 11, from 7-11 a.m.

