Coronavirus News UC Santa Barbara’s Arts & Lectures Events Rescheduled Due to COVID Three Events Postponed to March and April, Yamato: The Drummers of Japan Show Canceled

The latest in a wave of Omicron-canceled events and closings is UC Santa Barbara’s Arts & Lectures (A&L) series, which announced Friday that the rest of the events scheduled through the month of January would be rescheduled or canceled.

A&L Executive Director Celeste Billeci said this is the latest “pivot” over the last two years, and that A&L remains committed to being a cultural resource for the community. “We had a vibrant return to the stage this past fall, and we’re looking forward to many more opportunities to gather this season,” she said.

Arts & Lectures had returned to in-person events this year, with health and safety measures in place. All guests were required to be up-to-date with vaccinations, and masks were required at all times. Starting February 4, A&L will require proof of booster or otherwise up-to-date vaccinations for entry to all in-person events; N95, KN95, KF94, or FFP2 masks or double masking is strongly encouraged.

Three events were rescheduled: the Punch Brothers’ January 18 show will now be on Tuesday, April 5, at 8 p.m. at Campbell Hall; Andrea Elliott’s January 20 lecture was postponed to Wednesday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Campbell Hall; Ballet Hispánico’s January 21 performance of Tiburones’ Noche de Oro: A Celebration of 50 Years will be on Friday, April 29, at 8 p.m. at the Granada Theatre. Tickets remain valid for the new dates.

Yamato: The Drummers of Japan was canceled completely, according to an announcement from the group postponing their 2021-2022 tour due to Japanese citizens being discouraged from traveling to the U.S. Any tickets for this show can be returned through the Arts & Lectures website.

At the Santa Barbara Independent, our staff continues to cover every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Support the important work we do by making a direct contribution.

.

Add to Favorites