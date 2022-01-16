Letters We Can Do More

What will be done to help the remaining people at the Rose Garden Inn and Orange Tree homeless housing projects? CityNet has been amazing, but not all people are housed yet. We cannot solve a decades old problem in six months. Santa Barbara raised $30 million to save a piece of land. Surely we can do more for our people, beaten down by life.

They are saying the remaining people will be put on the streets January 28. This seems cruel to me, with winter just beginning and Omicron surging in our county. Also several of these persons were document-ready and looking forward to housing. Now S.B. housing is saying they will not receive vouchers.

Think about how you would feel if you got off work, hungry and tired, and you had nowhere to go, nowhere to eat, to sleep, to be safe.

