Education UC Santa Barbara Professors Chosen to Draft National Climate Assessment Assessment Meant to Inform Lawmakers of Impacts of Climate Change

Three UC Santa Barbara professors — Halley Froehlich, Eric Masanet and Lint Barrage — have been selected to serve as authors for the Fifth National Climate Assessment, a document released every four years with the intention of giving lawmakers the best and most relevant information on the changing state of the climate, and its effects on humans and the world at large.

“The Fifth National Climate Assessment is currently in development,” said Froehlich, an assistant professor in the Department of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology. Masanet and Barrage are experts in environmental science and economics, respectively. “It will synthesize and analyze the impacts of climate change in the United States for anyone interested in this area of research or people wanting to know what is likely to happen under the best and worst-case scenarios to the part of the U.S. they call home.”

The assessment is divided into several chapters, focusing on the latest information and trends with regard to changes in Earth and climate processes, how they affect the country with respect to natural resources and human systems, and efforts to respond to these changes.

Froehlich, Masanet, and Barrage will join hundreds of scholars from across the country in the coming months to begin crafting the document. Each will utilize their expertise in their respective fields to help shape the country’s climate outlook in fields such as energy production and use, the natural environment, food production, biodiversity, and human health and welfare.

