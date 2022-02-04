Letters Laura Capps Is a Leader We Need

In my position, I rarely endorse local candidates, but given my concern for our county’s present public safety and criminal justice reform, I felt I could not remain silent.

We need a supervisor who understands the importance of supporting our community’s first responders while insisting upon equal justice under the law.

When I heard Laura Capps became a candidate, I instantly contacted her and expressed my appreciation for her willingness to run.

This county needs a leader with her vision, her compassion, her experience, and her steadfast focus on what is best for our most vulnerable. I am extremely grateful that Laura wants to serve and honored to endorse her. I am confident that her sound judgment will lead to policies that strengthen the county we love.

