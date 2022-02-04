Courts & Crime Santa Barbara Molester Gets Life Sentence 59-Year-Old Man Found Guilty of Molesting His Two Daughters Sent to State Prison for 75 Years to Life

A man found guilty in a jury trial of molesting his two daughters received what amounts to a life sentence on February 3.

The man, called “Howard W.” to protect the identity of the victims in a press release from District Attorney Joyce Dudley’s office, stood trial in October wherein the jury found him guilty of seven counts of child molestation. Dudley praised the girls for speaking to their school counselors of the abuse and their “great courage in testifying and confronting their abuser in order to hold him accountable for [his] horrendous acts of molestation and child abuse.”

The defendant, who is 59 years old, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Adams to 75 years to life, plus three years and eight months in state prison. The victims were each awarded criminal restitution of $500,000 each for “psychological harm they endured as a result of years of sexual abuse.”

