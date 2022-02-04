The Home Page The Home Page: This Week’s Homes & Gardens Hot Properties Hit the Market in Santa Barbara

A 1930 WESTSIDE STORY

Credit: Richard Watkins

Here’s a hot property that just hit the market this week. Vintage fixtures and hardware dazzle throughout this Spanish-style cutie on the Westside, including a showstopper chandelier in the dining room. An arch above the impressive front doorway is echoed in the unique arched living room fireplace and coved ceilings. I love it when numbers tell a story: This home was built in 1930 and sits at 1930 Robbins Street. Visit Jermaine Brown from 1:30-4 p.m. today and admire the mountain views, plaster walls, and artisan tile work for yourself. Offered at $1,260,000, this four-bedroom, two-bath home is destined to become a neighborhood showpiece.

EDGEWATER ENVY

Credit: Chad Hackett

A bit closer to the ocean, this particular house was so sought after that it didn’t even make it to the market. Realtor Aaron Gilles and his wife, Nadine, combined their talents to completely remodel and renovate this contemporary Spanish-style home at 2012 Edgewater Way, intending to make it their own. The sophisticated two-story, four-bedroom house was reimagined with designer touches and top-quality fixtures and elements throughout. I walked through with Aaron this week, admiring every detail. I was especially wowed by the top-floor primary bedroom suite, with a huge balcony, a perfect work-from-home office space, and the ocean-view bathtub as the indisputable pièce de résistance. Instead of moving their family in, Gilles sold to a friend instead, who is thrilled to be in this gem on the quiet side of the Mesa.

ROOM BLOOMS

Credit: Marty Baldwin

As we teeter toward the end of two years of pandemic life, I must admit that my proclivity for houseplants has blossomed rather than abated. I haven’t gotten any more adept at using scientific names, preferring instead to refer to them with terms of endearment such as “that polka-dot cutie” and “Mr. Spider Plant in the window,” but my enjoyment of my blossoming buddies persists. This list from Better Homes & Gardens highlights 22 favorite houseplants from African violets and Christmas cacti to the Brazilian fireworks shown above.

PLANT EMPORIUM

Credit: Courtesy

For your fabulous in-person plant-shopping pleasure, check out Idyll Mercantile, the adorable plant and gift emporium tucked next to Lighthouse Coffee at 703 Chapala Street. Thanks to the generous expertise of owner Hannah Bangs, my thumb has gotten a bit greener, and my indoor garden is thriving. Hannah’s mission to help us “connect more deeply with our living spaces” is a calming balm needed now more than ever.

Speaking of deep connections, this week’s Independent takes a deep dive into self-care. Flip through right here for ideas and inspiration from fitness to facials and martial arts to massage. And, of course, the back of the book is chock-full of homes to dream about or take steps to make one your own. Enjoy your Sunday!

