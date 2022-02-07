Real Estate Pre-Qualified vs. Pre-Approved: What’s the Difference

By Bob Walsmith Jr.

2022 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

In the loan process, the above two terms often get misunderstood or mixed up a lot. Both are good, but one certainly carries more weight than the other.

Most real estate buyers have heard that they need to pre-qualify or be pre-approved for a mortgage if they’re looking to buy a property. These are two key steps in the mortgage application process. Some people use the terms interchangeably, but there are important differences that every homebuyer should understand.

Pre-qualifying is just the first step. It gives you an idea of how large a loan you’ll likely qualify for. Pre-approval is the second step, a conditional commitment to actually grant you the mortgage.

The pre-qualification process is based on consumer-submitted data. Pre-approval is verified consumer data—for example, a credit check.

Pre-Qualified

Getting pre-qualified involves supplying a bank or lender with their overall financial picture, including debt, income, and assets. The lender reviews everything and gives an estimate of how much the borrower can expect to receive. Pre-qualification can be done over the phone or online, and there’s usually no cost involved.

Pre-qualification is quick, usually taking just one to three days to get a pre-qualification letter. Keep in mind that loan pre-qualification does not include an analysis of credit reports or an in-depth look at the borrower’s ability to purchase a home.

The initial pre-qualification step allows for the discussions of any goals or needs regarding a mortgage. The lender will explain various mortgage options and recommend the type that might be best suited.

Again, the pre-qualified amount isn’t a sure thing, because it’s based only on the information provided. It’s just the amount the borrower might expect to get. A pre-qualified buyer doesn’t carry the same weight as a pre-approved buyer, who has been more thoroughly investigated.

Pre-qualifying can nonetheless be helpful when it comes time to make an offer. A pre-qualification letter is all but required with an offer in our market. Sellers are savvy and don’t want to enter into a contract with a buyer who can’t perform on the contract. It’s one of the first questions a Realtor should ask of a potential buyer: Have you met with a lender and determined your pre-qualification status? If not, we advise options for lenders. If so, the Realtor request and keep on file a copy of the pre-qualification letter.

Pre-Approved

Getting pre-approved is the next step, and it’s much more involved. A pre-qualification is a good indication of creditworthiness and the ability to borrow, but a pre-approval is the definitive word!

The borrower must complete an official mortgage application to get pre-approved, as well as supply the lender with all the necessary documentation to perform an extensive credit and financial background check. The lender will then offer pre-approval up to a specified amount.

Going through the pre-approval process also offers a better idea of the interest rate to be charged. Some lenders allow borrowers to lock in an interest rate or charge an application fee for pre-approval, which can amount to several hundred dollars.

Lenders will provide a conditional commitment in writing for an exact loan amount, allowing borrowers to look for homes at or below that price level. This puts borrowers at an advantage when dealing with a seller because they’re one step closer to getting an actual mortgage.

Key Differences

Below is a quick rundown of how pre-qualification and pre-approval differ.

Pre-qualification Pre-approval Do I need to fill out a mortgage application? No Yes Do I have to pay an application fee? No Maybe Does it require a credit history check? No Yes Is it based on a review of my finances? No Yes Does it require an estimate of my down payment amount? No Yes Will the lender give me an estimate for a loan amount? Yes No Will the lender give me a specific loan amount? No Yes Will the lender give me interest rate information? No Yes

Special Considerations

The advantage of completing both steps—pre-qualification and pre-approval—before looking for a home is that it offers an idea of how much a borrower has to spend. This prevents wasted time looking at properties that are too expensive. Getting pre-approved for a mortgage also speeds up the actual buying process, letting the seller know that the offer is serious in a competitive market.

The borrower gives the lender a copy of the purchase agreement and any other documentation necessary as part of the full underwriting process after a home has been chosen and an offer made. The lender hires a third-party certified or licensed contractor to do a home appraisal to determine the home’s value.

The final step in the process is a loan commitment, which is only issued by the lender when it has approved the borrower, as well as the home in question—meaning the property is appraised at or above the sales price. The lender might also require more information if the appraiser brings up anything that should be investigated, such as structural problems or a faulty HVAC system.

Getting pre-qualified and pre-approved for a mortgage gives potential homebuyers a good idea in advance of how much house they can afford. But most sellers will be more willing to negotiate with those who are pre-approved. Pre-approval also allows borrowers to close on a home more quickly, offering an edge in a competitive market. Like the one we live in today!

Bob Walsmith Jr. is a native to Southern California and a Realtor® with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in Santa Barbara. During his work with the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, Bob has served on the CORE Committee, Education Committee, been Chair of the Budget & Finance Committee, and the Multiple Listing Service Committee. He also is on the Board of Directors of the Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara. Bob lives in Goleta with his beautiful wife Julie. When not working, Bob enjoys playing golf, fine wine, fine dining, and walking our beautiful coastline. Bob can be reached at 805.720.5362 and/or bob@bobwalsmithjr.com

