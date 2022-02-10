Letters Stop the Cluck for a Buck

Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru needs to be closed; that is the only sensible solution. On many occasions my car has almost been hit by enraged drivers jolting into the passing lane when they suddenly realize that they haven’t been waiting in traffic but are in a food line.

On other occasions I’ve been trapped in the Rusty’s Pizza parking lot, unable to leave as the line blocked the exit. This isn’t even addressing how this constant backup essentially turns this busy part of State street into a one-lane road.

The reality is Chick-fil-A is just a step down from In ‘n’ Out crowds, and this small space simply can’t hold the demand. Instead of the parties involved trying to absurdly spin this as a poor little mom and pop being hurt by the government, they need to focus on what’s truly safe and fair to city drivers.

The only solution is either the drive-thru gets shut down, or Chick-fil-A finds a new home that can accommodate their crowds.

