Visual Arts ‘A Study in Contrast’ at Silo118￼ Artists Stephen Holland and Gerald Patrick Show in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone

At the Silo118 gallery in the Funk Zone, you will find vibrant paintings paired with urban history inside what was once the feeder silo of a bread factory. This month, curator Bonnie Rubenstein juxtaposes two exemplary painters — Stephen Holland and Gerald Patrick — to explore radically different yet complementary directions in contemporary art.

Before embarking on the unruly work shown here, Stephen Holland had success painting athletes and celebrities. But don’t let his colorful, cartoonish new canvases fool you. Behind the hectic, sunny surfaces, Holland’s pictures pack a Philip Guston-meets-Muhammad Ali punch.

Gerald Patrick is also a shape-shifter, ditching a career as a commercial ceramicist and tableware designer to pursue his latest creative dream. Patrick’s bold geometric abstractions sing with the giddy freedom of a wild, nearly Day-Glo palette. Silo118 is at 118 Gray Avenue in the Funk Zone. See silo118.com.

