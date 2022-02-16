Announcement Goleta City Hall Public Counters and Libraries Re-Open In-Person Services on Tuesday, February 22

GOLETA, CA, February 16, 2022 – Due to the continued decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the City of Goleta will re-open in-person services on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The in-person services include the front desk reception and public counters at Goleta City Hall (130 Cremona Drive, Suite B). Anyone entering a City building will need to comply with Santa Barbara County guidelines on face coverings indoors, which currently only apply to unvaccinated persons.

The Goleta, Buellton and Solvang library branches will resume in-person service as well. While we are pleased to see members of the public in person again, we ask community members to please stay home if they have any potential COVID-19 symptoms or aren’t feeling well.

The front reception desk at City Hall is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Community members can come anytime during business hours or make an appointment to stop by.

The Building and Safety Counter and the Planning and Zoning Counter are open for in-person consultation without an appointment on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 8:00 a.m. until noon. Virtual (video) appointments and consultation by telephone or email continue to be available throughout the week during regular business hours, Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and (Zoning only) Fridays 8:00 a.m. to noon. For public counter in-person service in the City’s Planning Department, walk-ins are welcome during counter hours, but appointments are highly encouraged and will be given priority as occupancy will be limited.

Permit applications may be submitted electronically through the City’s Permit Tracking System Public Portal on the City’s website here: www.cityofgoleta.org/i-want-to/apply-for/permits. New self-service computer kiosks with access to both the Permit Tracking System Public Portal and the general “City Assist” resident service request system are available for your convenience at the City’s public counters during regular counter hours.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our counter staff via the contact information listed below:

Building and Safety Counter: (805) 961-7552 or buildinggroup@cityofgoleta.org

(805) 961-7552 or buildinggroup@cityofgoleta.org Planning and Zoning Counter: (805) 961-7543 or planningcounter@cityofgoleta.org

(805) 961-7543 or planningcounter@cityofgoleta.org City Hall Reception: (805) 961-7500

The Goleta, Buellton and Solvang library branches hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Bookvan will continue its regular schedule to provide services to the Isla Vista community. For questions, contact your local branch: Goleta Valley (805-964-7878), Buellton (805-688-3115) or Solvang (805-688-4214).

We look forward to seeing you!

For more information on COVID-19, please visit https://publichealthsbc.org/ and http://cityofgoleta.org/covid19.

