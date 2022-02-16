Announcement Supervisor Joan Hartmann Endorses Laura Capps Says Capps is “an Upbeat, Gracious and Collaborative Leader…She Quietly Puts Her Shoulder in the Harness and Delivers”

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. Today the Capps campaign announces the significant endorsement by Supervisor Joan Hartmann, a well-respected leader who has represented the 3rd District since 2017. In a note to her supporters, many of whom will now be voting in the newly configured 2nd District, Hartmann explains why she is “eager” to serve with Capps on the Board of Supervisors. She cites Capps’ work in the community on sustainability, child hunger, and guiding our schools through the pandemic: “Without a lot of hype, she quietly puts her shoulder in the harness and delivers.”

Statement by Supervisor Joan Hartmann:

“Here are some of the reasons why I support Laura and why I eagerly await when she will take her seat on the Board of Supervisors. Without a lot of hype, she quietly puts her shoulder in the harness and delivers.

As a trustee of the Santa Barbara School Board, she champions sustainability and helped take the district from zero to 14 solar energy installations across 21 school campuses, six with microgrids, while adding a new Sustainability Director—with the goal of saving the district money.

Working with the Foodbank, CommUnify and schools, she helped triple the participation of families in free summer meal programs when school was not in session and child hunger tends to spike —a huge win for child nutrition and family food security.

Laura has demonstrated her mettle by standing up to vicious attacks for her leadership on policies concerning ethnic studies and equity along with vaccine mandates and other COVID safeguards.

As President of the Community Environmental Council, she helped the organization put forward far reaching initiatives such as community choice energy providing greater local control over how energy is sourced.

Laura has a proven record of significant accomplishments while being known as an upbeat, gracious, and collaborative leader. She will be a highly valued colleague and much-admired member of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.”

Response by Laura Capps:

“Since the day I met Joan, I have had such respect for her with her background as an environmental studies professor and work with the Environmental Protection Agency as well as for what a kind person she is. It is heartening for me to know that someone with her integrity and work ethic is serving our county. It is incredibly meaningful to me to have her support, as I work hard to be elected to serve as her colleague on June 7th.”

Add to Favorites