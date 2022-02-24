Courts & Crime Sheriff’s Deputies Shoot Suspect in Lompoc, Causing High School Lockdown Deputies Were in Pursuit of Suspect for Hit-and-Run, Several Subsequent Collisions

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives shot a man in the Providence Landing neighborhood of Lompoc on Wednesday afternoon during an incident that caused a local high school to go on lockdown.

Deputies were in pursuit of the man for a previous hit-and-run and several other collisions on the 4000 block of Stardust Road in Lompoc. Deputies made contact with the suspect on the 600 block of Mercury Avenue. During this incident, residents on the 600 block of Mercury were advised to shelter in place, and nearby Maple High School was put on lockdown. The restrictions were lifted once the scene was secured.

Shortly after making contact, two deputies shot at the man, striking him in the torso. The Sheriff’s Office has not stated what transpired between the deputies and the suspect that led officers to shoot, claiming it is still under investigation. The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to a local hospital following the shooting and is expected to recover. The involved deputies did not require medical attention.

This investigation is ongoing, and the names of the involved parties are not yet available for release. California Highway Patrol will be investigating the traffic collisions, Sheriff’s detectives will investigate the contact between the deputies and the suspect, and the Sheriff’s Office will conduct an administrative review of the incident in accordance with policy.

