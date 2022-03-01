Real Estate AIA SB Design Awards Exhibition

Credit: Erin Feinblatt

The AIA Santa Barbara Chapter (AIA) presents its annual Design Awards Program with an opening reception at Faulkner Gallery on March 10, 5:30 – 7:00 PM. The Design Awards honors the work of AIA members, and reflects the diverse range of current thought about architectural design in our community. Entries were submitted in ten categories: Commercial Buildings; Single Family Residential; Mixed Use and Multi-Family Residential; Conservation Projects: Historic Preservation, Restoration, Rehabilitation or Reconstruction; Santa Barbara Style; Small Projects; Commercial Interiors; Residential Interiors; Proposed/Unbuilt Project.

Drawings from the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s “Kids Draw Architecture” program will be exhibited alongside Design Award submissions. The exhibit will showcase a representative sample of drawings created by children of all age groups and drawing abilities. The KDA program offers children an opportunity to focus on the built environment, appreciate architecture and associated landscapes, and creatively express their perceptions.A select jury of three distinguished architects from outside Santa Barbara considered 3 levels of recognition for the submitted projects: Honorable Mention, Merit and Honor Award. Of the submitted designs, the judges awarded 4 projects with Honor designation, 4 projects with Merit, and 2 projects with Honorable Mention.

Alayna Fraser, current President of the Santa Barbara AIA, said, “The annual Design Awards program celebrates exemplary built projects in our region and is a unique opportunity to engage the public around the topic of excellence in building design. The selection of recognized buildings reflects the values important to the American Institute of Architects – sustainable, innovative, site sensitive and inspirational design.”

The following firms were honored for their distinction within their respective categories:



Honor

Blackbird Architects, Commercial, The Thacher School Dining Pavilion

KieranTimberlake, Commercial, Jeff and Judy Henley Hall: Institute for Energy Efficiency

Lorcan O’Herlihy, Mixed Use and Multi-Family Residential, UCSB San Joaquin Student Housing

DMHA Architecture + Interior Design, Santa Barbara Architectural Heritage, Cabrillo Commercial Complex (shown in photo above)

Merit

KieranTimberlake, Commercial, USCB Portola Dining Commons

Anacapa Architects, Single Family Residential, Crestline

Tim Gorter, Single Family Residential, Mar Vista Residence

ShubinDonaldson, Proposed/Unbuilt Projects, Pepper Hill Villa

Honorable Mention

Anacapa Architecture, Commercial, Yonder Escalante

Anacapa Architecture, Small Projects: Single Family Residential Additions, Remodels or Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU’s), Vista de la Cumbre

The exhibition is open to the public until March 28 at Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Library, 40 E Anapamu Street. For more information, visit www.aia.org.

