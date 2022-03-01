Courts & Crime Authorities Investigating Kidnapping Attempt in Isla Vista, Suspect At-Large Attack Occurred Near UCSB Housing on Storke and El Colegio Road

UC Santa Barbara students are advised to not walk alone at night following two attempted kidnappings in Isla Vista near the Santa Catalina Residence Hall on Storke and El Colegio Road Monday night. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspect, who is still at-large.

One of the attempts occurred Monday around 7 p.m., and an alert from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office was sent out over Twitter around 9:50 p.m. It is not clear at this time when or where the other kidnapping attempt occurred or if both attempts are connected. The Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests for information by time of publication.

The suspect was described as an approximately 5’10” college-aged white male with dark hair and a thin build. He is also possibly associated with a late-’90s model gold Toyota Camry, or possibly a late-’90s model gray Honda Civic.

Any person who sees someone matching this description is advised to contact 9-1-1 and not approach. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

