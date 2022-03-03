Announcement Cox keeps customers connected to family members in Ukraine

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA (March 3, 2022) – Cox Communications announced today the company will provide Cox Voice customers with free long distance calling to Ukraine, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Bulgaria and Moldova to help keep them connected with their families during the current events in the region.

From February 27 through at least March 7, 2022, Cox will provide free unlimited direct-dial long distance calls for current and new Cox Voice residential customers. This includes calls to both landline and wireless telephone numbers.

No action is required on the part of customers to take advantage of this service as long as they have Cox Voice services.

About Сoх Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. The largest private broadband company in America, we proudly serve nearly seven million homes and businesses across 18 states. We’re dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

Add to Favorites