SBIFF Santa Barbara International Film Festival Happenings for Thursday, March 3 Free Screenings, Film Picks, and Gala Events for March 3

GALA TRIBUTE: DIRECTORS OF THE YEAR

Outstanding Directors of the Year Award. Featuring Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), and Steven Spielberg (West Side Story). At the Arlington Theatre, 8 p.m. Ticketed event.

FESTIVAL FILM SCREENINGS WITH Q&A FOR MARCH 3

Fiesta Theatre #2

4 p.m. (90 mins) Q&A

Sweet Disaster

7:20 p.m. (75 mins) Q&A

Dead Sea Guardians

Fiesta Theatre #4

4:20 p.m. (91 mins) Q&A

You Resemble Me (Tu me ressembles)

7:40 p.m. (116 mins) Q&A

The Road Dance

Sign up for Indy Today to receive fresh news from Independent.com, in your inbox, every morning.

Metro Theatre #2

5:20 p.m. (83 mins) Q&A

Loren & Rose

8:20 p.m. (92 mins) Q&A

José Feliciano: Behind This Guitar

Metro Theatre #3

5:40 p.m. (71 mins) Q&A

Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest

8:40 p.m. (103 mins) Q&A

The Yin and Yang of Gerry Lopez

Metro Theatre #4

6 p.m. (100 mins) Q&A

The Big Bend

9 p.m. (85 mins) Q&A

Sextortion: The Hidden Pande

This is not the full schedule. For complete listings of every film and event at the SBIFF, please consult their digital program here.

Read our cover story on SBIFF here.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites