The Home Page: What’s Cooking?

When I visit open houses — either virtually or IRL — I’m always drawn to the kitchen. More than a gathering of cooktops and cabinets, kitchens hold a magic space inside a home. It’s the warm spot where science and art meet creativity and love; a place to craft the meals that nourish and delight the inhabitants within. Here’s a sampling of current local kitchens for sale, plus a couple of ideas for shaking up your own culinary space.

DREAMY ISLAND

Credit: Courtesy @hshristov

This kitchen was captured by Realtor Hristo Hristov last week as he toured properties with clients. I love the variegated subway-tile backsplash and the way it extends to meet the top of the crisp white cabinets. The reflection on the black island countertop is mirror-worthy, and I gotta admit I’m a little jealous of the above-cabinet styling. I can’t seem to get my own similar space quite right. Sounds like I’ve got a weekend project calling!

STORYBOOK KITCHEN

Credit: Courtesy @kellyknight805

Rumor has it that this charming Westside cottage may already be under contract, but this kitchen, complete with its restored vintage stove and bright yellow-and-blue-tiled countertops will live happily ever after. Don’t despair: Realtor Kelly Knight is bound to have another adorable listing coming up soon!

WHITE HOT

Credit: Courtesy @ziagroup

Another home that has slipped through our fingers, but is still here for us to longingly admire, is this pristine all-white kitchen in a modern farmhouse recently sold by the Zia Group. Located on Sunset Drive in San Roque, the open-floor-plan home has soaring ceilings and dramatic details throughout. With more than 200 people visiting in the one week it was on the market, this home’s quick sale is a testament to our hot local real estate market and its own undeniable style.

CUNNING POPS OF COLOR

Credit: Lincoln Barbour

Last week, when a friend said, “Oh, I love how your yellow top matches your nails,” I looked down at my purple fingernails and wondered whether she might be joking, but she quickly followed with, “Yellow and purple is one of my favorite color combos!” If you’re looking to bring a little — or a big! — pop of color to your kitchen, check out this article on cunning complementary color combinations for your culinary headquarters. The blue and orange example shown above really livens things up. Check out the black and white or even black and red examples for a striking, yet more traditional look.

POLE WRAP ATTACK

Credit: Petra Ford

If you’re inclined toward a more natural kitchen update and ready for a little DIY project, consider the neutral pole wrap backsplash shown above. Never heard of pole wrap before? Neither had I, but apparently it’s a faux-wood paneling trend for covering furniture, walls, and more. It’s reportedly super inexpensive and — get this — the only tools required are a pair of scissors. See for yourself in this article with full details, including a video.

Flip through this week’s issue of the Independent for more stylish ideas in the real estate section and a dose of the upcoming Van Gogh exhibit at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in the cover story. However you choose to spend it, enjoy your Sunday!

