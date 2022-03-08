For the past four years, the California Department of Justice has maintained a county-by-county list of people who own firearms but who legally are prohibited from doing so for a host of reasons. In Santa Barbara County, there are 158 names on that list. But until recently, the Department of Justice (DOJ) offered local law enforcement agencies no additional resources to deal with those identified as persons prohibited from owning firearms.

“It was just a list we had hanging out there,” said Chief Deputy Craig Bonner with the county Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Craig Bonner | Credit: Courtesy

That changed this year when Lt. Juan Camarena — who’s running for sheriff against incumbent Bill Brown in this year’s election — secured the Sheriff’s Office a two-year grant for $685,000 to make sure those on the list still deserved to be there and if so, to do something about it.

“This is not a government gun grab,” stressed Bonner. “We’re not looking for doors to kick down. We’re looking to educate and encourage people to comply.”

Many people on the list, Bonner suggested, may not even know they’re prohibited for owning the firearms they legally purchased. For example, people who were committed to a mental-health hold because they posed an imminent threat to themselves or others might not be aware that they are barred by state law from being in possession of firearms. And if they were committed by their own doctors, law enforcement agencies probably wouldn’t know about it.

“It’s about closing gaps,” Bonner said. Bonner said the money would cover the cost of a full-time detective plus overtime costs accrued by others in the department. The list must first be verified, he said, meaning the detective assigned must determine if the listing is still valid and the individuals named still resided in Santa Barbara County. After that, there would be a phone call or a knock on the door.

The job requires “some pretty darn good people skills,” Bonner said, and the detective selected, Troy Holman, has more than 20 years’ experience.

To show compliance, the person must show that they’ve transferred ownership of the firearms in question through a licensed firearms dealer. Search warrants and seizures would only occur, Bonner said, only as a last resort if Detective Holman were told “to pound sand.”

Bonner said he doesn’t know how many firearms these 158 individuals reportedly own. “It’s a rarity for someone to own just one firearm,” he stated. “You can multiply that number — 158 — several times; some people own as many as 20 or 30.”

When asked if individuals on prior lists were involved in instances of gun violence, Bonner stated, “I don’t know of any specific cases.” He suggested many of the people on the list had been named in domestic violence or had been the subject of a mental-health hold. Others could have either pleaded guilty or been convicted of certain crimes. “One of our overarching concerns,” he said, “is domestic violence.”

This list should not be confused with those who’ve had their firearms taken because of gun violence restraining orders. In 2020, the county recorded 851 such restraining orders. In 2017, the first year such restraining orders had been authorized, the number was 88.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.