Santa Barbara City Council Approves Contract for Thousand Steps Repair Project

Santa Barbara City Council approved the construction contract for the Thousand Steps Repair Project, which was officially approved by the California Coastal Commission in September 2021.

The historic beach stairway was originally built in 1925 but has fallen into disrepair in recent years, especially at its lowest section, where it is exposed to waves, sand, and rocks. The project will demolish and reconstruct the bottom 24 steps, add 10 new steps, extend the stairway, and add new handrails. There will also be new bike racks at the top and drainage improvements to the concrete structure.

The project received five bids, with the city choosing the lowest bid of $386,420 from Applied Restoration of El Cajon, California. The construction will be funded through the Adopted Parks and Recreation Capital Budget and Water Capital funds.

