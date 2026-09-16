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On September 15, 2026, around 9:30 p.m., two Santa Barbara Police Officers, in separate marked police vehicles, responded to an urgent request for immediate backup in the 500 block of State Street.

The two officers were responding with lights and sirens when they collided at the intersection of East Cota Street and Anacapa Street.

When officers arrived on the scene of the collision, they learned that both officers were injured and were transported to Cottage Emergency Room for medical treatment.

Because of the nature of the collision, the Santa Barbara Police Department requested assistance from the California Highway Patrol, which responded to investigate.

Both officers are currently in stable condition, and no other vehicles were involved in this collision.

This incident is under active investigation, and no further information is available.