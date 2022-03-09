Wrong-Way Truck Driver Arrested for Causing Multiple Collisions on Highway 101

The driver of the Toyota hit in Tuesday night’s wrong-way crash on the 101 had to be extricated from the vehicle and was later airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries. | Credit: Courtesy S.B. County Fire

A truck driver allegedly caused two collisions and multiple near misses after driving the wrong way down Highway 101 on the evening of March 8. California Highway Patrol reported that alcohol and or drug intoxication was a factor in the crash.

The wrong-way driver, Christopher Moreno, was reportedly driving a Freightliner truck southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 101, south of Los Alamos. Moreno allegedly caused several near-miss crashes and one collision involving two vehicles trying to avoid the truck, before colliding head on with a Toyota traveling northbound just south of Highway 154. The driver of the Toyota had to be extricated from the vehicle and was later airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

The Freightliner truck came to a stop after colliding with the Toyota, and Moreno and his passenger were able to exit the truck on their own. The two were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. CHP officers arrested Moreno under suspicion of driving under the influence.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.