City Invites Community Input to Help Define Voting District Boundaries

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 03/10/2022

Help determine how the voting district boundaries are drawn representing your community. The City is in the process of redistricting–adjusting the lines of voting districts in accordance with population shifts. Jurisdictions like the City of Santa Barbara redraw district lines every 10 years following the census. Your input is important in this redistricting process.

The Independent Redistricting Commission is currently reviewing different versions of district maps. They are seeking public input as they narrow down the map versions ahead of the March 30th Community Hearing where they will be finalizing the voting districts. You can visit the City’s website to find the maps being considered.

Join us for the next in-person/Zoom District 6 Community Hearing:

Monday, March 14, 2022

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

City Council Chambers

735 Anacapa St.

Spanish language and ASL services will be available.

Fair, representative redistricting maps help ensure that elected officials will be responsive to the voters in their communities. Redistricting ensures every person has equal representation by drawing districts with approximately equal numbers of people — one person, one vote.

You can contact the City at irc@santabarbaraca.gov or visit www.santabarbaraca.gov/IRC for more information and answers to frequently asked questions.