Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara’s ‘GAZE’
‘GAZE… Are You Looking?’ Immersive Event Benefits MCASB’s Education Programs
Jerry Gogosian is the Instagram handle of Hilde Lynn Helphenstein, a witty, meme-making critic/participant on the contemporary art scene. She will be in Santa Barbara on Saturday, March 26, to give a talk at GAZE… Are You Looking?, the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara’s upcoming benefit party. The evening, which will run from 6-11 p.m., begins with an immersive installation by Travis Hutchinson that will touch on the decade vibes of Andy Warhol (the ’60s), David Bowie (the ’70s), and Kenny Scharf (the ’80s). The Gogosian presentation starts at 7:30, followed by dinner by Chef Efe Onoglu, drinks, and dancing to a secret superstar deejay.
Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.