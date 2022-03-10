Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara’s ‘GAZE’

More Like This

Jerry Gogosian is the Instagram handle of Hilde Lynn Helphenstein, a witty, meme-making critic/participant on the contemporary art scene. She will be in Santa Barbara on Saturday, March 26, to give a talk at GAZE… Are You Looking? , the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara’s upcoming benefit party. The evening, which will run from 6-11 p.m., begins with an immersive installation by Travis Hutchinson that will touch on the decade vibes of Andy Warhol (the ’60s), David Bowie (the ’70s), and Kenny Scharf (the ’80s). The Gogosian presentation starts at 7:30, followed by dinner by Chef Efe Onoglu, drinks, and dancing to a secret superstar deejay.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.