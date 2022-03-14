Isla Vista Community Services District Launches Isla Vista Mobility Survey

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) has launched a comprehensive Isla Vista Mobility Survey to improve transportation and parking in Isla Vista. The survey is available for both Isla Vista residents and non-residents to participate in. Responses to the survey will help shape the future of the very first Isla Vista Community Mobility Plan. Community feedback is essential to ensure that the Community Mobility Plan is representative of current community needs.

The California Air Resources Board awarded $182,158 to IVCSD to develop an equity-based, Community Mobility Plan for Isla Vista. IVCSD is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment. IVCSD envisions an equitable Isla Vista where residents of all ages and abilities are able to move through, to, and from the community safely, efficiently, and enjoyably. All by using a wide range of accessible and affordable clean mobility options. Additional information can be found on IVCSD’s website here.

In November 2021, IVCSD kicked off this project by hosting a Transportation Town Hall where residents and community members were invited to learn about the project and ways to get involved. In February, IVCSD hosted a Lighting Walk as an opportunity to identify areas of Isla Vista that need more lighting or have dim/out street lights. The goal is to not only build a more secure community but support pedestrian and bicycle safety throughout Isla Vista. IVCSD will work with Santa Barbara County to get those areas that were identified fixed.

The Isla Vista Mobility Survey is available in English, Spanish, and Mandarin and will be open until April 30, 2022.

For any questions, please contact Sydney Casler, IVCSD Community Engagement Director at: communityengagement@islavistacsd.com or 805-770-2752 ext. 1.

“Improving our local transportation system starts with this critical first step. The feedback that Isla Vista residents provide will influence a Community Mobility Plan that will improve our infrastructure to better meet residents’ needs,” said Spencer Brandt, IVCSD Board President.

The Isla Vista Community Services District is Isla Vista’s first broad-based local government, achieving 47 years of community advocacy for self-governance. The IVCSD is empowered to provide eight critical services including public safety, housing mediation, community facilities, parking, graffiti abatement, lighting and sidewalks, and both a municipal advisory council and area planning commission. The Board is composed of five publicly elected directors and two directors appointed by UC Santa Barbara and the County of Santa Barbara.