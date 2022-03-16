Enjoying Hygge Hour at Santa Barbara’s Oat Bakery

Credit: Courtesy

Notorious for craving something sweet in the morning, but being haunted by starting the day on a sugary note, I’ve long satisfied my conundrum through Oat Bakery’s hygge bun, a crossover of delicious superfood ingredients. Now early-morning commuters, runners, and those with a sweet tooth much like myself can enjoy this treat by scurrying to the bakery’s new Hygge Hour.

Starting at 8 a.m. on weekdays, Oat Bakery serves their well-known hygge bun and drip coffee, locally roasted by Handlebar.

Since opening in 2017, Oat Bakery heard feedback that their original 9 a.m. opening was difficult for customers with early starts. “There has definitely been more of a response, especially from the people who work 9-5!” said manager Meagan Flaig. “We have a lot of customers who are working during our regular open hours and weren’t able to come, so this was a way to help them with their schedule.”

Pronounced “hue-gah,” hygge is a Danish word that refers to a sense of warmth, contentment,

and wellness. Oat Bakery’s owner Louise Fontana tried to bring that spirit to the entire operation,

but especially to the hygge bun. “It doesn’t have an initial rich and buttery taste, but rather we

want to offer a different and healthier taste that is still good,” said Fontana. An alternative and

healthier take on the classic cinnamon roll, the hygge bun cuts back on refined sugars and butter

by using coconut butter, dates, and walnuts as the main ingredients, which are delicately spiraled

by the bakers’ flour-coated hands and sprinkled with hemp seeds.

“It’s been so nice to be able to grab a hygge bun for me and my colleagues on my way to work,”

said frequent customer Caoilinn McDonough. “It brightens everyone’s morning!”

5 W. Haley St.; (805) 335-1628; oatbakery.com

