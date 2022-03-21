UCSB Student HR Chapter Places in College Case Competition – Real Life HR Experience!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The UCSB HR SHRM Student Chapter had two teams compete this past weekend, March 11 and 12 in the California #SHRM Case Competition at CSU Long Beach. The UCSB Teams ranked number 3 and 4 out of 11 teams statewide. This competition was sponsored by CalSHRM College Relations and other SHRM and HR Chapters throughout the state.

CalSHRM’s College Relations Core Focus and Purpose is to provide the tools necessary to educate and advance the HR profession, build strong and active student chapters, and provide career guidance.

This case competition offered a “realistic job preview” that enabled team members the ability to leverage their course knowledge and apply it to a real-life HR situation. Our local teams were prepared and leveled up as they don’t have a HR curriculum like the other 9 undergraduate teams or the 3 graduate teams have. We are excited for their accomplishment and how they placed in this competition. Santa Barbara Human Resources Association (SBHRA) will beholding an awards reception in their honor with the date pending. Shoutout to Emily Blancarte, HR Generalist at lnogen who volunteered as the team advisor! This event was coordinated by Susie Couture, Senior Director at MarBorg Industries with hervolunteer role as CalSHRM VP of College Relations and SBHRA Board member; and local SBHRA members Mei-Ling Fry, VP of HR at AGIA and Priscilla Figueroa, HR Business Partner at Track Street volunteered their time to judge the event along with 14other HR professionals from throughout the state.

SBHRA was a Guest Speaker Sponsor along with BHREC as the Travel Sponsor and NorCal SHRM as the Opening Session Sponsor, CLUB HR Advisory Board, Cal State Long Beach University School of Business, and the Port of Long Beach. We are proud of all the students who participated. They are our future talent!