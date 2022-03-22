Young Professionals Clean Up The Beach

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Young Professional Network Committee came together over the weekend to help keep our beautiful beaches pristine. Gathering at East Beach in Santa Barbara, the YPN committee members walked up and down our coastline picking up unwanted trash from the shoreline.

The Young Professional Network Committee is focused on becoming exceptional members of our community by demonstrating a high level of REALTOR® professionalism and volunteering for causes they feel passionate about. The YPN has teamed up with numerous local and national non-profits to participate in events like beach clean-ups, painting of low-income housing, building playhouses for underprivileged youth, and more.

2022 YPN Committee Members are: Stephen MacFarlane (Chair), Karen Martin, Holly Onak, Jorden Angel, Ruben Lopez, Alyssa Jones, Pranav Shastri, Amanda Barba, Marisa Holly, David Magid, Mia Wamsley, and Tyler Gray.

For more information, contact the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors at 805-963-3787.

