‘Who Knows What You Are’ in Santa Barbara

For Diana Small, Paige Tautz, and Marie Ponce, pandemic isolation became the point of departure for a series of workshops designed to provoke the mythological imagination. The result is Who Knows What You Are, an evening-length theater work written and directed by Small and featuring her pop songs.

The piece explores the paradox of justified suffering. What do we risk when we imagine that women’s pain, in particular, is justified by some higher law or purpose? To find out, catch what promises to be an evening of unexpected images and significant insights at the Community Arts Workshop, Thursday through Saturday, March 24-26 and March 31-April 2 at 8 p.m.