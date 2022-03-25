Lawsuit Alleges Superintendent of Schools Candidate Unqualified to Run

A lawsuit filed by Mollie Culver against County Superintendent of Schools candidate Christy Lozano, County Clerk Joseph Holland, and the County of Santa Barbara alleges Lozano does not have the Administrative Services Credential necessary to run for the position and therefore should not be permitted to continue her campaign.

The suit alleges that Lozano holds a Certificate of Eligibility but does not hold the credential necessary to be eligible for Superintendent of Schools. A certificate of eligibility, according to court documents, means that Lozano has completed some but not all of the requirements to obtain the credential. The lawsuit further states that through filling for her candidacy while not having this credential, Lozano is attempting to “bypass a fundamental statutory safeguard essential to the office of County Superintendent of Schools.”

Culver, represented by Aaron D. Silva, also calls for Holland, in his capacity as the county clerk-registrar of voters, to remove Lozano from the ballot and all related ballot materials due to lack of qualifications.

Lozano did not respond to the Independent’s request for comment by time of publication.

