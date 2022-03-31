City Boards and Commissions to Return to In-Person Meetings Starting April

Remote Participation Will No Longer Be Available, City Council to Remain Accessible Via Zoom

After nearly two years of meeting remotely, Santa Barbara city boards and commissions will now return to in-person meetings starting April 1, according to a statement from city spokesperson Shelly Cone.

The announcement drew a response during public comment at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, with at least one community member saying that the move could affect participation among those who had become more active in city government with the meetings being online during the pandemic.

According to the announcement, three meetings will still be accessible through Zoom: City Council, the Finance Committee, and the Ordinance Committee. All other meetings will return to in-person only, including the Historic Landmarks, Parks and Recreation, and Police and Fire commissions.

“Persons with disabilities that prevent them from in-person attendance can participate by contacting the commission or board clerk 24 hours in advance to make arrangements to call in,” the statement read.

To view a full list of upcoming boards and commissions, or to find out how to participate remotely, visit the city website santabarbaraca.gov.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.