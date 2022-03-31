Only on Independent.com

About Us

Web Highlights for March

Thu Mar 31, 2022 | 10:23am

This week on Independent.com, you can find features and photos detailing the Santa Barbara Symphony’s great “Sonic Boom” concert from March 19, Portugal. The Man and alt-J’s opening concert of the Santa Barbara Bowl season, and Opera Santa Barbara’s moving production of As One. Also, check out this week’s episode of The Indy podcast, in which host Molly McAnany discusses offshore oil with County Supervisors Gregg Hart and Joan Hartmann.

