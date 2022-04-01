Goleta Community Center Welcomes Back Returning and New Users￼

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, March 30, 2022 – The Goleta Valley Community Center (GVCC) is happy to announce the reopening of the Goleta Community Center (Center) for the return of former and new users! While we still do not have use of the Auditorium and Dining Hall, the classrooms have all been upgraded with new paint, window blinds and are ready for reservations. The classrooms can accommodate smaller groups of up to 25 people. Several groups have already returned and are settling in quite nicely. The bus pass machine is again available Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

“It’s been two long lonely difficult years for our seniors,” said Charlie Johnson, Acting General Manager for the Goleta Valley Community Center, “They’ve been kept away from the Center due to the pandemic, however, spring is here and with that change it’s time to be optimistic and get back to a normal way of life.”

The Senior Center and Lounge had a soft reopening on February 22, and in the past month things have begun to return to a more normal operation. The Tai Chi classes and Line Dance have both returned to the Center and our Swing a Long Band has been performing regularly on Tuesday and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“It’s so good to have our seniors back here reconnecting with one another and now to see our former nonprofits return, it a good sign that we’ve turned the corner and are optimistic about a vibrant future,” said Charlie.

The main GVCC office is staffed daily Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The GVCC hours of operation will change as room reservation begin to increase. Reservations can be made by calling the main business number 805-967-1237. Questions about our Senior Program activities can be directed to Claudia Ricardo our Senior Program Coordinator and Reservation Specialist.

We offer a discount to other charitable nonprofits that bring their programing to the Community Center. The GVCC is the heart and cultural center of Old Town Goleta. We also encourage pickleball players to come play here. We are centrally located with good parking and easy access to Old Town eateries. We are also in the process of upgrading our courts with a new playing surface, new nets, windscreens and lots of open play time. Come join in the fun, all are welcome.

For more information on the Goleta Valley Community Center please visit https://www.thegvcc.org/.

