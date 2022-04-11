Santa Barbara Man Dies After Kite-Surfing Incident Near Leadbetter Beach

Adam Brown | Credit: Courtesy

Brown Santa Barbara resident Adam Brown, 61, passed away shortly after suffering from a medical incident while kite-surfing near Leadbetter Beach on Thursday, April 7 reportedly found unresponsive in the water near LeadBetter Beach by other kite-boarders in the area, who were able to flag down the Condor Express, a whale watching boat, and bring Brown aboard. Other people on board the express performed CPR, and contacted the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol as they brought Brown ashore.

Brown was transported to Cottage Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after. It is unclear what caused the initial emergency which caused Brown to become unconscious in the water. There will be a paddle out in his honor on April 24, at 1 p.m.

