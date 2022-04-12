Cannabis

Autumn Brands Introduces New Smalls

Carpinteria-Based Cannabis Company Provides High Value with Smaller Buds in Big Jars

By
Tue Apr 12, 2022 | 1:53pm
Credit: Courtesy

Carpinteria farmers Autumn Brands have introduced a new, value-conscious way for customers to consume their high-quality, pesticide-free cannabis. Autumn Brands Premium Smalls Flowers are now available in specially priced 14-gram glass jars. Taken from the same plants as their Premium Flower Jars, these buds pack the same punch as their big sisters at a more affordable price point. Three strains are currently available in this new format — Sundae Streudel, a 25 percent THC Indica; Mother’s Milk, a 25 percent THC Sativa; and GMOG, a 30 percent THC Hybrid.

Charles Donelan

Executive Arts Editor

