Aloha Vibes in San Vicente

Address: 340 Old Mill Road, space #165

Status: On the market

Price: $595,000

There’s a special place in heaven for kindergarten teachers. My best friend Juli has been teaching kindergarten for more than 30 years, so when the school year ends, she most definitely deserves a vacation. I’ve very willingly agreed to accompany her on these end-of-school-year jaunts for years, and this June will be no exception. As we plan our 2022 getaway, Juli’s list is simple: someplace with sunshine, shopping, food, and, most importantly, a beach. Juli needs a beach.

When I went to visit San Vicente Mobile Home Park last week, the sun was shining, and I was relishing my beach-vacation-planning frame of mind. I pulled up in front of the bright, green-hued home at space 165, and this tropical feeling increased. Papyrus grass swaying in the front yard waved me through an arched trellis and up to the front door of the sweet two-bedroom manufactured home for sale.

Credit: Will McGowan

I stepped into a sun-filled great room with a wall of windows boasting wide white plantation shutters. Three distinct sitting or living areas surround a spacious kitchen with all white appliances, and a central breakfast bar island topped in green tile. The open floorplan provides myriad options to set this room up as a new owner might see fit, but in its current configuration, it is conducive to both large-scale entertaining and cozy private nooks. A generous screened-in porch extends the living space and brings the outdoors in.

At the back of the house, a sumptuous primary bedroom suite holds court. The unexpectedly expansive bedroom features a stunning en-suite bath complete with a spa tub. French doors open to yet another screened porch area. The original second bedroom has been reconfigured into an adjoining guest suite, perfect for a home office, sewing room, meditation space, or whatever you may fancy.

A guest bath and an enlarged, efficient laundry room separate the front and back of the house. A side door off the laundry room opens to a spacious carport, which provides another outdoor seating or barbecue area. An oversized storage shed sits behind the carport, and a pathway leads around to the backyard, where a terraced garden creates a lush backdrop and plenty of options for those with a green thumb.

San Vicente Park is a desirable, gated, owner-occupied community for those 55 and older. This two-bedroom, two-bath home offers more than 1,300 square feet of living space in an amazing park location. Private tennis courts, a year-round heated pool and spa, and a gym and clubhouse are some of the amenities to be enjoyed from this vacation-feeling, move-in-ready home.

Credit: Will McGowan

My visit to this lovely home increased my tropical state of mind. Juli and I will have our beachy getaway soon enough, and I feel like I got a head start on our summer vacation already.

340 Old Mill Road, space 165, is listed for sale in Santa Barbara by Mia Wamsley of Douglas & Associates at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Reach Mia at (808) 346-5442 or mia@douglasassociatesre.com.

Credit: Will McGowan

Credit: Will McGowan

Credit: Will McGowan

