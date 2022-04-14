Revolver Photos at Elsie’s 

Credit: Carl Perry

Revolver Pizza has built a following with craft-made sourdough crust pies and infinite playlists of vintage vinyl spilling out of the small shop on Santa Barbara’s Westside. As it turns out, the three men in charge — chef/owner Nick Bodden, chef Ron Allen, and general manager Carl Perry — also have a knack for eye-catching photography, as seen in their debut show at Elsie’s Tavern.

Bodden, the shop owner and Long Island native, shows a keen eye with black-and-white photos brilliantly captured via his vintage Rolleiflex. Perry showcases his ability to deliver a vibe with “Cabin in the Woods,” taken deep in the Washington forest following a failed treasure hunt, plus a shot of a drunken bicyclist in New Orleans. Allen, the biker/chef, offers a ride along with him on his Harley as he finds hidden treasures around the city, turning silent streets into glowing compositions by playing with exposure and film development.

The show opened on Thursday, April 7, and runs through Saturday, April 30, at Elsie’s Tavern, 117 W. De la Guerra Street.