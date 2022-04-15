A Vote for Susan Salcido

This is why I am voting for Susan Salcido for Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools:

Susan grew up in Santa Maria, attending public schools, so she has a local’s understanding of our community.

Susan taught both academic and athletic subjects before becoming an assistant principal and principal, assistant superintendent, and finally County Superintendent in 2018. So she knows all sides of our schools and the school system.

Susan has a B.A. and M.A. in Education from UCSB, and a Ph.D. from USC, so she has the professional training necessary for the position.

Susan understands that our students need to be prepared for the future economy, so she has prioritized workforce training, both to prepare students and to help them see the value of what they are learning. Under her leadership, the SB County Education Office secured a $1.6 million grant to assist districts in expanding their Career Pathways program, which will allow students to exit high school with skills and certificates required to enter directly into the workforce or into college. She has also pushed for better computer training for teachers, which connects directly to supporting students in technology, coding, scripting, and the language of computers and technology.

I value training, expertise, experience, and a clear understanding of our community’s needs when I choose who to vote for. That’s why I am supporting Susan Salcido for County Superintendent of Schools and I hope you will do the same!