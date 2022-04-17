Flamenco Arts Festival Returns to Santa Barbara with a Virtual Experience

Through the passionate engagement of the aficionados at the Flamenco Arts Festival, Santa Barbara has become a world center for this thrilling international dance form. In previous years, the Santa Barbara FAF has played host to artists and audiences from around the world for live performances that ordinarily take place over four days. Due to COVID, these in-person events have been postponed, but that has not kept the Festival from moving forward with a series of eight original short films, all shot and edited during 2021.

On Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24, viewers are invited to attend a pair of programs, each of which includes material that’s never been seen before. Saturday’s schedule is anchored by an experimental dance performance by María Moreno and Sunday’s features footage from the Festival de Jerez in Spain.

For tickets and information, visit tinyurl.com/flamencoartsfest22.