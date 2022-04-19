Santa Barbara Small Business in Running to Win National Contest, $60K

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA (April 12, 2022) – Stitch Witch Alterations, a Santa Barbara-based seamstress and designer, has been selected as a top-ten finalist in Barclays US Consumer Bank’s “Small Business Big Wins” promotion and stands to be awarded a share of the contest’s $255,000 prize pool. Small Biz Big Wins was created to provide a much-needed boost to small businesses with compelling stories of resilience in a landscape forever changed by COVID-19.

Stitch Witch Alterations handles a wide range of sewing projects from alterations to suits and dress adjustments as well as working on interior décor items like pillows, duvets and dust covers and more. The Stitch Witch edged out more than 4,750 entrants from across the country to make it to the final 10.

“I’ve been sewing and creating ever since I was a young girl, and my customers in Santa Barbara have helped turn my lifelong passion into the business that is today,” said Ellen Sztuk, owner of Stitch Witch Alterations. “I ask them to continue their support of my fashion and design work and remember to cast a vote for Stitch Witch Alterations.”

The promotion, which launched on February 11, invited small businesses from across the nation to share how they met the unique demands of 2021 for a chance to win the $60,000 grand prize or one of many cash prizes. The total prize fund for the promotion is $255,000.

From April 13 through April 22, the public will have a chance to review the stories of the top-10 finalists and vote for their favorite small business at BarclaysSmallBizBigWins.com.

The total prize breakdown for the top 10 includes:

One Grand Prize of $60,000

One 2nd Place Prize of $40,000

One 3rd Place Prize of $20,000

Seven Runner-Up Prizes of $5,000 each

The announcement of contest winners for the top 10 prizes will take place on May 3 to coincide with National Small Business Week. In addition to the top-10 prize fund, all businesses outside of the top 10 that submitted qualifying entries were entered in a random drawing to win one of 50 $2,000 sweepstakes prizes.

“There has been a tremendous response from the small business community to share their stories of resilience and recovery,” said Nancy Parnella, Director of US Business Cards at Barclays. “We have been inspired by the many personal and deeply impactful stories submitted, and we hope these stories encourage other small business owners and aspiring business owners to keep working to make their dream a reality.”

In December 2020, Barclays announced Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs as the winner of its first-ever “Small Business Big Wins” promotion and the recipient of a $50,000 grand prize. The Buffalo, New York, restaurant, known for its custom brand of signature hot dogs, emerged victorious in a nationwide vote. In addition, Barclays awarded $25,000 to Pot au Feu restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island, for second place; $15,000 to The Owego Kitchen in Owego, New York, for third place; and $5,000 for each of the remaining finalists in the top 10 in 2020.

The contest is sponsored by Barclays’ Business Card team, which has long supported business owners of all sizes with its broad range of cards that offer business owners rewards for dollars spent on their business needs.

For more information and to vote for the finalists, visit BarclaysSmallBizBigWins.com. For more information on Barclays’ business card offerings, visit BarclaysUS.com/Business.

