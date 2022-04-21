Man Previously Deemed Mentally Incompetent Found Guilty in 2019 Chapala Street Shooting

Terrence Roberson | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara Police Department

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced that Terrence Roberson, who shot a man in the back in 2019, was found guilty of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation, discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury, and carrying a concealed firearm.

The charges stemmed from a shooting that occurred on May 15, 2019, on the 500 block of Chapala Street. At approximately 5 a.m., Roberson walked by the victim, who was unknown to Roberson at that time, on the sidewalk. After a brief interaction, Roberson pulled out a .22-caliber revolver and shot the victim twice in the back. The victim survived the attack, and Roberson was later detained on Cota Street after walking away from the incident.

Shortly after the criminal case was filed, Roberson was evaluated and determined to be not mentaly competent to stand trial. He was sent to Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino, and the criminal case was paused until Roberson was determined to be mentally competent.

Roberson will be sentenced in the Santa Barbara Superior Court on May 31, and he faces a possible 32 years to life in state prison.

