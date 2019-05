Man Shot on Chapala Street

At about 5 a.m. this morning, a man was shot on the 500 block of Chapala Street. The victim, who was not identified in the police statement, said he had been “verbally confronted” by a man whom police identify as 34-year-old Terrence Roberson. The victim sought shelter in a lobby nearby. Roberson was detained by officers a couple blocks away on East Cota Street and disarmed. The victim’s gunshot wound was not life-threatening.