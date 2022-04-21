New Officers for the Santa Barbara Branch of the NAACP

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara branch of the National Association for Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is pleased to announce the officers elected to lead the Santa Barbara branch. Elections were held on April 12th for Officers, and the Executive Committee and Officers were sworn in by the California-Hawaii State President, Rick Callender, on April 12th.

Officers and Executive Committee

President, Connie Alexander

1st Vice President, Dr. David Moore

Secretary, Audrey Gamble

Treasurer, Ana Garcia

Executive Committee: Chelsea Lancaster, Lazandria Richey, Rev. Roderick Murray, and Kimberly Murray

“We look forward to building bridges where needed and addressing the crucial changes we must have to root out systemic racism that impacts people of color in our community,” said Connie Alexander, Santa Barbara Chapter President.

To join the Santa Barbara branch as a member and or more information, please contact Connie Alexander at naacpsantabarbara@gmail.com.

ABOUT THE NAACP

The NAACP was established in 1909 and continues its mission is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.