Santa Barbara Fair & Expo April 27 – May 1 2022

(Santa Barbara, CA 04/21/2022)

Earl Warren Showgrounds is excited to present the full fair experience this year with thrilling carnival rides and games, children’s carnival rides and games section, farm animals, exhibits, food contests, entertainment, live music and deli cious fair food.

This year’s theme is “MEET ME AT THE FAIR,” bringing back a bit of nostalgia. The family adventures never end with over thirty thrilling carnival rides that twist, twirl, and spin. For the little ones, we have a separate kiddie rides and games area. Entertainment all day, live music, adorable farm animals, petting zoo, and delicious fair food. See all the creative projects made by youth and adults of all ages and skill levels in the exhibit hall. Meet us at the fair and create memories that will last a lifetime!

Pre-Sale entry tickets and one-day unlimited carnival ride wristbands on sale NOW to 10PM on APRIL 26, 2022

Pre-Sale prices on sale NOW to 10PM on APRIL 26, 2022:

∙ Adult entry $6

∙ Child 6 year old and older entry $4

∙ Child 5 year old and under entry free

∙ One day unlimited ride wristbands $25

During Fair prices

∙ Adult entry $8

∙ Child 6 year old and older entry $5

∙ Child 5 year old and under entry free

∙ One day unlimited ride wristbands $30

Hours:

∙ Wed & Thur 4P-10P

∙ Fri 4P-12MID

∙ Sat 11A-12MID

∙ Sun 11A-10P

FREE TROLLEY: Park at La Cumbre Middle School or Bishop Diego High School and ride the free trolley. For more information please visit earlwarren.com/fair-and-expo or call (805) 687-0766. Follow us on Facebook!